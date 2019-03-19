Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna meets old-time rival Shivaram to seek support for son

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Proving the point that there are no permanent rivals in politics, PWD Minister HD Revanna, on Tuesday, called on coalition leader and KPCC Vice President B Shivaram in Hassan to seek his support for his son Prajwal who is contesting ongoing parliamentary elections from Hassan constituency.

Interestingly, both leaders have not spoken to each other for around 2 decades and they met on Tuesday and discussed politics at the meeting in Kuvempu Nagar, which they sought to keep secret. Congress leaders and workers should abide by the decision of Congress high command which has taken the vital decision (of the coalition with the JD (S) to keep the saffron party away from politics, said B Shivaram.

The Congress workers will put in sincere efforts for the victory of a coalition candidate Prajwal Revanna with Shivaram's support. He brought certain issues related to differences between the coalition partners to the notice of HD Revanna who promised to take Congress leaders and workers into confidence in the interest of the district in future.

Both leaders will resolve alleged differences among Congress and JDS workers in future and leaders of coalition partners will sit together and make political strategies to emerge victorious. "We will forget alleged differences and post bitter experiences and work together for the coalition government confidently," he added.

Revanna said that Prajwal Revanna is the official candidate of Hassan parliamentary constituency as announced by his grandfather and JDS supremo HD Devegowda. Revanna said the question doesn’t arise of changing the candidature under any circumstances. It may be recalled that JDS candidate Prajwal Revanna met B Shivaram and sought his support on Monday.