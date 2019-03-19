Home States Karnataka

Nanjangud annual chariot festival gets delayed

The rope tied to the chariot carrying the utsava Murthy of the Lord weighing 110 tonnes got cut the moment the officials pulled the chariot during the auspicious Meena lagna.

Published: 19th March 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Pancha Rathosava festival in Nanjangud used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The annual Gautama Panchamaharatotsava of Srikanteshwara Swamy temple at Nanjangud in the district was delayed for close to three hours on Tuesday as the rope tied to the chariot carrying the utsava Murthy of the Lord weighing 110 tonnes got cut the moment the officials pulled the chariot during the auspicious Meena lagna at 6.40 am.

The wheels of the car usually parked in front of the row of stalls to the left side of the temple complex, remained unmoved. The muhurtam had been fixed between 6.40 am and 7 am to start the rathotsava that is famously known as Nanjangud car festival. But the ceremonies could only be restarted by 9.27 am.

Though the ropes were changed three times, they were found to be of poor quality. It was changed for the fourth time and the officials heaved a sigh of relief as the wheels of the chariot moved without any hiccup. However not willing to take any chances, two earth moving vehicles were summoned to push the car from the rear side.

Some of the thousands of devotees who had descended on the temple town had vacated the place, not without cursing officials for the delay. While a few others complained of fatigue and were shifted to nearby hospitals in ambulances.
 

TAGS
Gautama Panchamaharatotsava Srikanteshwara Swamy temple Nanjangud

