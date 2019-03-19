Karnataka: No grace marks for PU II Biology paper

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: No grace mark will be given to students for the Biology paper of PU II examination which was held on March 14. Following complaints from students that the paper was tough, the department of Pre-University Education had constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter. “We had received several e-mails and requests from teachers and students. But on verification, all the questions were found based on the NCERT syllabus itself.

As many as 36 of total 37 questions were also there in different forms in the question bank published by the department itself,” said PC Jaffer, director of the department. Some students had earlier even threatened to approach the court in case grace marks were given in Biology. The examination of second year pre-university courses ended on Monday. This year, 32 candidates found involved in malpractices were debarred from writing the exams.

No clarity yet on early classes this year

The state government has not yet decided about commencement of 2019-2020 academic year for second year pre-university classes. As the proposal is still pending before the government, the department officials said they cannot say if the classes would begin early or not.