Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: SSLC, PUC results to be out in April

According to officials, the results of second year  Pre university (PUC) will be declared in second week of April and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) may be at the end of April.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results of both second year PUC and SSLC will be out early this time. “We have decided to announce both the results in April,” P C Jaffer, Director, Department of  Pre University Education, told the media on Monday.

According to officials, the results of second year  Pre university (PUC) will be declared in second week of April and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) may be at the end of April.

Normally the results are declared in mid-May. But considering that students appear for various competitive examinations looking for admission to different courses, the department has decided to announce the results early.

The evaluation work of second PUC examinations has been scheduled to begin from March 25 and SSLC from April 10. “As the parliamentary elections are clashing with SSLC evaluation, it will be extended for three more days than the date fixed by us. However, we will complete the evaluation work two days after the second phase of elections and announce results by end of April,” said V Sumangala, Director, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.

This year, the evaluation process for SSLC will be completely online, and for PUC it will be both manual and online. 

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre University Education has dispatched the evaluation orders to eligible evaluators. Considering the threat to boycott evaluation work, the department said that it is ready with an alternative arrangement.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp