Karnataka: SSLC, PUC results to be out in April

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results of both second year PUC and SSLC will be out early this time. “We have decided to announce both the results in April,” P C Jaffer, Director, Department of Pre University Education, told the media on Monday.

According to officials, the results of second year Pre university (PUC) will be declared in second week of April and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) may be at the end of April.

Normally the results are declared in mid-May. But considering that students appear for various competitive examinations looking for admission to different courses, the department has decided to announce the results early.

The evaluation work of second PUC examinations has been scheduled to begin from March 25 and SSLC from April 10. “As the parliamentary elections are clashing with SSLC evaluation, it will be extended for three more days than the date fixed by us. However, we will complete the evaluation work two days after the second phase of elections and announce results by end of April,” said V Sumangala, Director, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.

This year, the evaluation process for SSLC will be completely online, and for PUC it will be both manual and online.

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre University Education has dispatched the evaluation orders to eligible evaluators. Considering the threat to boycott evaluation work, the department said that it is ready with an alternative arrangement.