Karnataka

Suspense over, Mandya people rejoice over Sumalatha's candidature

This announcement, made before the media in Bengaluru, thrilled her late husband and actor Ambareesh’s fans, besides Congress and KRRS workers spread across the district.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh (File Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The people of Mandya are lustily cheering veteran actor Sumalatha for ending the suspense and officially announcing her decision to contest the Lok Sabha election independently from Mandya constituency.

This announcement, made before the media in Bengaluru, thrilled her late husband and actor Ambareesh’s fans, besides Congress and KRRS workers spread across the district. When the actor geared up to make her official announcement in Bengaluru, people were glued to their television sets at home, in tea shops and roadside hotels. Ambareesh’s fans and others active on social media flashed Sumalatha’s announcement in various groups. 

Sampath, of Jakkanahalli cross, said the battle for Mandya’s self-respect had taken off with Sumalatha announcing her decision against Deve Gowda’s kingdom. He said the clash for power between the two families had made him track developments, and now, the stage is set for a keen contest, with women and workers of various parties having a soft corner for Sumalatha. 

He also recalled that Sumalatha’s gathering at Melukote had drawn good crowds, just as Ambareesh’s first Lok Sabha election rallies had.  Satish Gowda of Raitha Sangha said that the organisation would support Sumalatha as they are against JD(S) and its family politics. 

