Home States Karnataka

BJP seeks to gain from techie fracas at Rahul Gandhi meet 

Sources in the Congress countered this, saying that Modi’s supporters came to their meeting to disrupt it and file a complaint to show the party in bad light.

Published: 20th March 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Some techies were taken into custody on Monday during Rahul’s rally in Bengaluru | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a tweet on Tuesday, BJP national president Amit Shah asked the Congress to “stop intimidating the youth of India”, a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters who chanted pro-Modi slogans at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with entrepreneurs on Monday evening. 
Rahul’s meeting at Manyata Tech Park was disrupted when Modi’s supporters began shouting slogans, leading to police action.

READ MORE | Pro-Modi chants welcome Rahul Gandhi at Bengaluru meetup

The state BJP unit has, in a formal complaint to city police commissioner Sunil Kumar, said that the police acted in a high-handed manner by taking techies into custody, questioning them and arresting them without any basis or offence. They called for action against the police officers who behaved like “Congress workers” and sought an investigation against them and also their suspension. Former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka also called for action against the police officials who took action.  

Sources in the Congress countered this, saying that Modi’s supporters came to their meeting to disrupt it and file a complaint to show the party in bad light. The Congress team made a formal complaint to the commissioner too, saying, “A group of politically motivated ‘goons’ gathered at Manyata Tech Park and chanted slogans during an event in which president of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi participated. Rahul Gandhi is an SPG protectee and therefore, it is essential to thoroughly investigate the persons who were behind the exercise, and their antecedents. We are deeply concerned about the possibility of any physical harm to our leader.’’

In his tweet, Shah said, “Hugs for Tukde Tukde gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of Free Speech.’’In response, former Congress MP Ramya tweeted, “Dear Amit Shahji, please get someone to translate this to you, it will be like music to your ears” and posted an audio-visual statement of a woman participant who spoke about how the meeting was disrupted by “some persons”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp