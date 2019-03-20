Liquidator not aware of UBHL assets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thecounsel for the consortium of banks on Tuesday informed the HC that the Official Liquidator (OL) is not aware of the details of the assets of the United Breweries (Holding) Company Ltd, though the order on winding up the company was passed in February 2017 itself.

The counsel made this submission before a division bench during the hearing of an appeal filed against the order passed to close UBHL, the corporate guarantor of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. This was to recover the amount from UBHL and Vijay Mallya, who are the guarantors, to pay the dues to KAL.

