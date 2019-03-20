Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh files papers as independent nominee

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MANDYA: Two days after announcing her decision to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Karnataka's Mandya, actor Sumalatha Ambareesh filed her papers on Wednesday.

With this, Sumalatha who had been firm in her decision to take her political plunge from Mandya, the 'karmabhoomi' of her late husband and politician-cum-actor Ambareesh, also sent a clear signal to Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JDS-Congress coalition candidate as well as the mighty force of HD Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Fans of Ambareesh dancing for kuchiku kuchiku, a peppy song from the movie diggajaru where late actor acted . The rally held during @sumalathaA nomination at Mandya

Video by: @Sreekantswamy4 @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/5LCzGUSh4G — Ashwini M Sripad (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) March 20, 2019

Soon after filing her papers, Sumalatha, accompanied by actors Darshan and Yash, and also her actor son Abhishek went on a procession in a flower-decked goods tempo from DC's office.

The procession was not short of festive spirit as the fans of the late actor irrespective of party affiliations had gathered in large numbers on their own, only to cheer their new found leader Sumalatha.

It also brought to fore the raging animosity among Congress workers who have already made their dissent open against JDS especially in Mandya.

The Congress workers sporting party mufflers and waving party flags took part in the procession.

So also the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha workers.