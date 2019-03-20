Home States Karnataka

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh files papers as independent nominee

Published: 20th March 2019 02:50 PM

Actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambarish announces her candidature from Mandya in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday. Actor Yash, Darshan and other prominent members from Kannada film fraternity are seen too. | (Pushkar V |EPS)

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MANDYA: Two days after announcing her decision to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Karnataka's Mandya, actor Sumalatha Ambareesh filed her papers on Wednesday.

With this, Sumalatha who had been firm in her decision to take her political plunge from Mandya, the 'karmabhoomi' of her late husband and politician-cum-actor Ambareesh, also sent a clear signal to Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JDS-Congress coalition candidate as well as the mighty force of HD Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Soon after filing her papers, Sumalatha, accompanied by actors Darshan and Yash, and also her actor son Abhishek went on a procession in a flower-decked goods tempo from DC's office.

The procession was not short of festive spirit as the fans of the late actor irrespective of party affiliations had gathered in large numbers on their own, only to cheer their new found leader Sumalatha.

It also brought to fore the raging animosity among Congress workers who have already made their dissent open against JDS especially in Mandya.

The Congress workers sporting party mufflers and waving party flags took part in the procession.

So also the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha workers.

