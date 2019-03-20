Man held for derogatory comment in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cyber Crime police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old driver on charges of posting a derogatory comment against KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao. On March 15, a case was filed against accused R Mallikarjun after he posted the comment on Facebook.

Mallikarjun was arrested from his home town Chitradurga.

Mallikarjun told the police that he used to work as a driver in the KPCC office, but he quit his job after he “did not get any kind of help” from there. So, he posted a derogatory comment against Gundurao.