Man held for derogatory comment in Karnataka

Mallikarjun was arrested from his home town Chitradurga.

Published: 20th March 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:21 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Cyber Crime police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old driver on charges of posting a derogatory comment against KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao. On March 15, a case was filed against accused R Mallikarjun after he posted the comment on Facebook. 

Mallikarjun told the police that he used to work as a driver in the KPCC office, but he quit his job after he “did not get any kind of help” from there. So, he posted a derogatory comment against Gundurao. 

