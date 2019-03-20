Parties yet to campaign in Mysuru

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Though less than a month is left for the Lok Sabha elections in Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, political parties are not in a mood to queer the pitch. Owing to the delay in the release of list of candidates, the political activities ahead of the elections are restricted to closed door meetings, parleys with prominent leaders and calling on influential leaders, only to seek their support in the hustings.

Sitting BJP MP Pratap Simha, who is confident of getting a ticket again, is going places only to organise meetings and boost the morale of the rank and file of the party, with the combination of arch-rivals — JD(S) and Congress — putting up a formidable challenge in the seat.

The constituency is also the forte of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, a Congress strongman not just in old Mysuru region, but in the state. The saffron party, which is yet to go door-to-door, has started to woo voters with the launch of its ‘Namma Parivara BJP Parivara’ campaign by hoisting flags of the party (a symbol of lotus in the backdrop of saffron and green) atop the houses of prominent leaders of the party.

Though it ran into rough weather with the officials on election duty making a move to remove the same, especially in Agrahara coming under Krishnaraja assembly constituency, a BJP stronghold, party workers remained defiant. The issue even reached Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, also the district electoral officer, with the incumbent MP leading a delegation of party workers to him.

As is the mutual understanding between JD(S) and Congress, Mysuru-Kodagu seat is among the 20 seats where the grand old party will field its candidates. However, confusion prevails over who could be its nominee here to take on the BJP. It has not deterred ticket hopefuls like former MP C H Vijayashankar and AICC secretary Suraj Hegde from meeting leaders in their coterie, be it at their home or any other places, with the sole aim of winning the seat.

Mysuru city and district Congress committee president R Murthy said, “The wait is on for the announcement of the candidate. Till then, we have restricted ourselves to meetings with top leaders of the party.”