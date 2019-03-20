Home States Karnataka

PU II classes to start on May 20 in Karnataka

Since the 2018-19 academic year, the department started the classes a month early.

Published: 20th March 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state department of Pre University Education has yielded to pressure from lecturers and withdrawn its decision to start the academic year early, for second year PU courses, for 2019-20 academic year. In a circular issued on Tuesday, the department said the classes for second year PUC will begin from May 20, after the summer vacation. As per the proposed schedule of the department, the classes have been delayed by 14 days.

Since the 2018-19 academic year, the department started the classes a month early. During 2018-19, the classes commenced from May 6. This measure by the department was opposed by PU college teachers, making it one of the major demands by them while announcing a boycott on evaluation work.

However, considering their demands, the department issued a circular stating that the classes for second year PUC will now begin from May 20. The Karnataka Pre University College Teachers Association, which gave a protest call from March 21 to boycott evaluation, said that it will conduct a meeting to take a final decision on it.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pre University class PU class

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp