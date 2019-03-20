PU II classes to start on May 20 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state department of Pre University Education has yielded to pressure from lecturers and withdrawn its decision to start the academic year early, for second year PU courses, for 2019-20 academic year. In a circular issued on Tuesday, the department said the classes for second year PUC will begin from May 20, after the summer vacation. As per the proposed schedule of the department, the classes have been delayed by 14 days.

Since the 2018-19 academic year, the department started the classes a month early. During 2018-19, the classes commenced from May 6. This measure by the department was opposed by PU college teachers, making it one of the major demands by them while announcing a boycott on evaluation work.

However, considering their demands, the department issued a circular stating that the classes for second year PUC will now begin from May 20. The Karnataka Pre University College Teachers Association, which gave a protest call from March 21 to boycott evaluation, said that it will conduct a meeting to take a final decision on it.