VTU to keep a tab on students choosing Business Kannada

If you are a Visvesvaraya Technological University student and planning to opt for Business Kannada despite having studied the language at the primary education level, beware.

Published: 20th March 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  If you are a Visvesvaraya Technological University student and planning to opt for Business Kannada despite having studied the language at the primary education level, beware. Many VTU students opt for Business Kannada instead of Administrative Kannada while choosing the compulsory Kannada subject during their 3rd and 4th semesters.

They do so just to get an extra credit without studying. But they will not be allowed to do so anymore. Principals of VTU colleges will now allow students to opt for Kannada based on the marks cards and certificates submitted. 

In a communication, the varsity has asked the principals to cross verify the marks cards of Class 10/SSLC, when a student selects Business Kannada. “Many students who had studied Kannada at the level of primary education have opted for Business Kannada.

As per norms, Business Kannada is only for those who do not even know how to read and write the local language,” said Prof Satish Annigeri, registrar (evaluation), VTU. Compulsory Kannada was introduced following recommendations by the Kannada Development Authority.

