Home States Karnataka

Woman found strangled to death at farm in Karnataka

The deceased Gangamma was a resident of Doddabele.

Published: 20th March 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 49-year-old differenlty-abled woman was found murdered at her farm at Thyamagondlu near Nelamangala on Monday. She was found in a semi-nude state, and the assailants had robbed her earrings and other gold items after strangling her to death in broad daylight. 

The deceased Gangamma was a resident of Doddabele. Her body was found amid the jowar crop.  
Preliminary investigations revealed that Gangamma, who was speech-impaired, was living with her son who was recently killed in an accident. Since then, she had been living alone and did not have any relatives. The body was sent for autopsy, and police are waiting for the medical report to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted before she was strangulated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp