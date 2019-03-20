Woman found strangled to death at farm in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old differenlty-abled woman was found murdered at her farm at Thyamagondlu near Nelamangala on Monday. She was found in a semi-nude state, and the assailants had robbed her earrings and other gold items after strangling her to death in broad daylight.

The deceased Gangamma was a resident of Doddabele. Her body was found amid the jowar crop.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gangamma, who was speech-impaired, was living with her son who was recently killed in an accident. Since then, she had been living alone and did not have any relatives. The body was sent for autopsy, and police are waiting for the medical report to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted before she was strangulated.