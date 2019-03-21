Home States Karnataka

ACB raid: Valuables found from four government officials in Karnataka  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed crores worth of disproportionate assets both movable and immovable, allegedly possessed by four state government officials. It has also unearthed cash and gold and silver worth crores, during the raid on 10 premises of four officials. 

According to the official release, BC Satish, working as Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies at the Department of Cooperation was found with 1 kg gold in his house at Basaveshwara Nagar. Gold ornaments weighing 1.3 kg was found in a bank locker. The gold ornaments were estimated to be Rs 38 lakh. He was also found with 20.900 kg silver.   

In addition to this, the search revealed that Satish owned a house in his family members’ name, two sites, one car, a two wheeler, Rs 3.84 lakh cash in his savings bank account and Rs 34.16 lakh worth house hold articles. Sharad Gangappa Ijeri, Deputy Director of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation, Vijayapura, was found with 675 gm gold, 12.5 kg silver, 3 cars, 3 two wheelers, Rs 42.66 lakh cash, 3.97 lakh cash in savings bank account and Rs 2.6 lakh deposit. He also owned 32.24 acre agriculture land in Vijayapura. 

In the bank locker, Ijeri allegedly kept 893 gm gold ornaments and 1.463 kg silver in a bank locker at Vijayapura. In Mundaragi of Gadag district, Agriculture Officer Prakash Gouda owned two houses, 3 sites, 17 acres of agriculture land in different villages, 570 gm gold, 2.290 kg silver, one car and 2 two wheelers. 

Assistant Revenue Officer S B Manjunath, JB Nagar Sub Division of BBMP in city, was also allegedly found possessing disproportionate assets. According to ACB, he owned two houses in his family members’ names, four sites, a house with commercial complex in Channarayapatna, 453 gm gold, 1.230 kg silver, one car, one two wheeler, Rs 4.26 lakh cash and 1 lakh worth house hold articles. 
The ACB stated that Manjunath has two bank lockers and the search is still on. 

