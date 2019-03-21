Home States Karnataka

Ammathi Kodava Samaj bans liquor during Ganga Puja  

 The Ammathi Kodava Samaj has taken a decision to ban serving of liquor during the Ganga Puja during the Kodava weddings.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : The Ammathi Kodava Samaj has taken a decision to ban serving of liquor during the Ganga Puja during the Kodava weddings. Anyone breaking this rule will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 to the samaj. The decision was taken during the annual meet of the samaj and was supported by majority of the members.The traditional Kodava dance during the Ganga Puja is a two-hour ritual. However, the modern weddings  extend it to over five hours. 

“Serving of liquor is prohibited during the Ganga Puja until the bride completes the ritual of offering rice to Goddess Cauvery. A fine of Rs 25,000 will be levied on those who break this rule,” said M Bose Devaiah, president, Ammathi Kodava Samaj. He added that a fine of Rs 5,000 was levied earlier when the Ganga Puja  exceeded the stipulated time.

“However, people used to pay this fine and continue with the dance. So, with an interest to preserve the original culture, we have taken this decision.”  While this is the first of its kind decision, many opine that the rule will be adopted by other Kodava Samajs as well.

The decision has been welcomed by many. However, a Madikeri resident opined, “The affluent crowd book the Ammathi Kodava Samaj ... they will not mind paying a fine of Rs 25,000 and continue enjoying the wedding ceremony as per their wish.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
liquor ban Ammathi Kodava Samaj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp