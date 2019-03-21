Ammathi Kodava Samaj bans liquor during Ganga Puja  

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : The Ammathi Kodava Samaj has taken a decision to ban serving of liquor during the Ganga Puja during the Kodava weddings. Anyone breaking this rule will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 to the samaj. The decision was taken during the annual meet of the samaj and was supported by majority of the members.The traditional Kodava dance during the Ganga Puja is a two-hour ritual. However, the modern weddings extend it to over five hours.

“Serving of liquor is prohibited during the Ganga Puja until the bride completes the ritual of offering rice to Goddess Cauvery. A fine of Rs 25,000 will be levied on those who break this rule,” said M Bose Devaiah, president, Ammathi Kodava Samaj. He added that a fine of Rs 5,000 was levied earlier when the Ganga Puja exceeded the stipulated time.

“However, people used to pay this fine and continue with the dance. So, with an interest to preserve the original culture, we have taken this decision.” While this is the first of its kind decision, many opine that the rule will be adopted by other Kodava Samajs as well.

The decision has been welcomed by many. However, a Madikeri resident opined, “The affluent crowd book the Ammathi Kodava Samaj ... they will not mind paying a fine of Rs 25,000 and continue enjoying the wedding ceremony as per their wish.”