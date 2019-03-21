Home States Karnataka

Convicted in rape case, man jumps to death from court in Karnataka

A convict jumped to death from the court building after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in a rape case on Wednesday.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: A convict jumped to death from the court building after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in a rape case on Wednesday. Sunil, the third accused in the case, killed himself as soon as the judge pronounced the verdict. 

Sunil, who was handcuffed with another accused, Veerabhadra, suffered serious head injuries, which led to his death. Veerabhadra, who was accused No 5, suffered injuries, and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The police and the others immediately tried to come to their rescue, but Sunil is said to have died on the spot. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.  Sunil is thought to have become dejected when the judgment was pronounced by Second Additional District Judge D Veeranna.   

