Dharwad building collapse: Toll reaches 12, 61 rescued, more feared trapped

DHARWAD: The death toll in the Dharwad building collapse in Karnataka went up to 12 on Thursday, as rescue teams managed to pull out 61 from the debris. As per latest reports, ten still are feared trapped under the rubbles.

The rescue teams continued the operation entire night but could not retrieve survivours nor any victims.

On Wednesday night, the rescue teams heard loud cries of few people of which two were pulled out. The condition of the other two, stuck in the same place is not known.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be visiting the building collapse site on Thursday at noon. He will be landing in Hubballi in a special flight and will go to Dharwad by road.

He is also expected to meet the injured and family members of those who are still trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, large numbers of residents from Dharwad joined the rescue teams on Wednesday night and helped to clear debris from the site.

Many also provided food and water throughout the night.