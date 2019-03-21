Home States Karnataka

Ex-MLA’s son shot dead in Belagavi

Tension prevailed after Arun Nandihalli, 53, son of  former MLA Parashuram Nandihalli, was shot dead by miscreants near Dhamane village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday night.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Tension prevailed after Arun Nandihalli, 53, son of  former MLA Parashuram Nandihalli, was shot dead by miscreants near Dhamane village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday night. According to sources, Arun was returning to Angol from Dhamane in a car when 3-4 miscreants waylaid and pumped bullets on him.

Arun was rushed to KLE Charitable Hospital on Yellur Road where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources added that Arun, a teacher by profession, had several enemies who regularly clashed with him. He was the director of Vishwa Bharath Seva Shikshan Sanstha (VBSSS) which runs a school. He was at loggerheads with his brothers over the chairmanship of VBSSS. Also, Arun had allegedly taken money from several people assuring them of providing a job at VBSSS. 

According to police sources, Arun had been receiving threat calls for the last couple of days. Also, he was suspecting that someone was trying to trace his location and he had told his family about this.   
A case has been registered at Belagavi Rural Police Station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka crimes Ex Mla son killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp