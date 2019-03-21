Ex-MLA’s son shot dead in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed after Arun Nandihalli, 53, son of former MLA Parashuram Nandihalli, was shot dead by miscreants near Dhamane village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday night. According to sources, Arun was returning to Angol from Dhamane in a car when 3-4 miscreants waylaid and pumped bullets on him.

Arun was rushed to KLE Charitable Hospital on Yellur Road where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources added that Arun, a teacher by profession, had several enemies who regularly clashed with him. He was the director of Vishwa Bharath Seva Shikshan Sanstha (VBSSS) which runs a school. He was at loggerheads with his brothers over the chairmanship of VBSSS. Also, Arun had allegedly taken money from several people assuring them of providing a job at VBSSS.

According to police sources, Arun had been receiving threat calls for the last couple of days. Also, he was suspecting that someone was trying to trace his location and he had told his family about this.

A case has been registered at Belagavi Rural Police Station.