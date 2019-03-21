I am here not for power, but for people: Sumalatha

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MANDYA: Sending a strong message to her detractors, actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday sought the people’s support in the Lok Sabha elections. She reiterated that she is here “not for power, but for the cause of the people,” with whom her late husband Ambareesh had a strong bond.

As Sumalatha turned emotional, fighting to hold back her tears, people raised their hands pledging their support to help her fight what she called ‘a fight for self-respect’.Recalling the humiliations she had to suffer when some JD(S) leaders questioned her roots, Sumalatha said ‘Naanu Mandyada Hucche Gowdara Sose (I am the daughter-in-law of Huchche Gowda of Mandya), ‘Eee Mannina Thaayi’ (the mother of this land), ‘Nimma Preethiya Ambareeshara Dharmapatni’ (the wife of your loving Ambareesh)’.

Mincing no words, Sumalatha said, “I am here not to establish any new identity, as I have an aura of my own who has 200 films to her credit. It was only at the insistence of the people of Mandya that I am here.”

She also listed out achievements of her late husband and three time MP from Mandya and said, “It is due to the efforts of Ambareesh that Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences was established. But my husband did not believe in taking credit.”