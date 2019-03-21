Karnataka building collapse: NDRF works day and night, rescues 28 trapped people

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

In what can be called as the biggest rescue operation in North Karnataka, over 2,000 personnel from various agencies have been roped in for rescuing people from the building collapse site in Dharwad.

On Wednesday morning, the NDRF team reached Dharwad and prepared a plan according to the building structure and the way it came crashing down. The forces have collected the suspected numbers and lifting the pillars without disturbing or harming the trapped people. The staircases have been piled up on one another centralising the weight.

An officer from NDRF said, as it is a business establishment nobody knows the exact number of the people trapped under the debris. “Few people claim that, they have seen 15 college students and other general public which accounts to 100 plus, keeping all the statistics the work is being progressed. The sniffer squad is helping in tracing out the trapped people, the efforts is focused to rescue the people alive,” he said.

In a view to provide the first aid the NDRF has setup a first aid treatment tent. The entire rescue operation from Thursday morning is being handled by NDRF. The entire picture of rescue is being recorded by the force.

“Cement columns and staircases which have webbed with each other is causing the delay and the operation work is being taken by two sides of the building. Other two sides there is no place for the rescue teams to ply the machines or other heavy equipment. The force is working manually in vulnerable places,” explained a police officer.

On Wednesday, the rescue teams brought out five bodies till Wednesday evening. The police managed to keep away the onlookers and provided space for the rescue teams to conduct operation.

As The Day Progressed

Sea Of Humanity

Several people including college students lend their hands in rescue operations. They help the rescue team clear the debris where the heavy machinery was unable to reach. Girl students carried debris in baskets away from the crashed building site

Food For Thought

Several organisations and individuals provided fruits, food and chai to rescue teams, journalists and medical teams at the site. Water packets were also distributed. This besides district administration making arrangements for the rescue and police personnel

Health Desk

A Health Desk has been opened near the incident spot and as many as 3,000 people are working in various teams for the last two days. About 26 ambulances have been deployed at the site and 16 doctors are kept available

Engineers’ Help

The civil engineers in twin city arrived to the spot and extended their support to the rescue team by briefing about the details of the building structure. They also demanded the HDMC officials to issue some strict guidelines for the engineers to avoid such kind of untoward incidents in future.

Massive Rescue Team

In total, close to 2,000 personnel from various forces including the NDRF and governmental agencies are at the site where people are still feared trapped. The NDRF has said that the rescue may stretch to three days

Minister Promises Action

District Minister R V Deshpande visited the hospitals and met the injured and assured the treatment will be given under Ayushman Bhavan scheme. He also expressed his gratitude for the public who extended their service during the rescue work. The minister assured that the offenders will be punished

Pride Falls Sick

Sniffer dog from NDRF, Pride took ill as he developed fever. The veterinary doctor from Dharwad visited the site and treated the canine. Post treatment the canine took part in rescue operations