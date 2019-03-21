Lok Sabha elections 2019: JDS postpones Nikhil Gowda's nomination date

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday postponed the filing of nomination by Nikhil Gowda from Mandya Lok Sabha seat to next Monday.

Nikhil Gowda is the son of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and grandson of JDS supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who is launching the third generation of his clan from party citadel Mandya.

"We did plan the filing of nomination by Nikhil today (Thursday), but after much deliberation, we postponed it to March 25," JDS MLC T A Sharavana told PTI.

Sharavana said the reason behind postponing the nomination date was that March 25 falls on Monday, which happens to be the day of Lord Shiva, the family deity of the Gowda family.

"We have planned the event in a grand manner, which people of Mandya had never seen before," the JDS leader added.

JDS insiders told PTI that the mighty show of strength by multilingual film actress Sumalatha while filing her nomination papers on Wednesday made the party leadership postpone Nikhil Gowda's nomination and plan a grand event.

Sumalatha, widow of popular Kannada film actor and former Congress MP from Mandya, Ambareesh, has decided to contest the election as an Independent after being denied a ticket.

She accused the Congress of not recognising the work done by Ambareesh for the party.

Deve Gowda was supposed to visit Mandya on Thursday, but it was cancelled at the last minute, said party spokesperson Ramesh Babu, without citing any reason.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party's probable candidate for Mandya -- Dr Siddaramaiah, who had lost the Mandya Lok Sabha bypoll last November -- has started campaigning, though the saffron party has not released the list of candidates.

The BJP said it would put up its candidate as it is apprehensive that Sumalatha might withdraw her nomination at the last minute.

In the assembly election last May, the JDS had won from all the eight assembly segments under Mandya, besides winning the Mandya by-election.