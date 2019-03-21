Man tours state on motorcycle to spread awareness on voting

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A man has been travelling across the state on his motorcycle to create awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Basavaraj S Kallusakkare, chief convenor of Samartha Kannadigaru — a Bengaluru-based organisation — who started travelling from Bengaluru, has arrived in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

Kallusakkare said that he has toured 20 districts so far and travelled about 4,000 km. He is planning to cover 10 more districts by the end of the month before heading back to Bengaluru. “I started my journey from Bengaluru on February 24. I am visiting district and taluk headquarters and villages to appeal to people to exercise their franchise without fail,” he said.

Riding his Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, which is decked with slogans highlighting the importance of not only voting but donation of blood and protecting the environment also, Kallusakkare visits gram panchayat offices, government schools and colleges to appeal to voters, so that 100 per cent voter turnout is ensured.

“I have been receiving an overwhelming response not only in urban areas but in villages too. I will travel another 3,000 kms to cover the rest of the state,” he said.Kallusakkare said it is not the first time he is creating awareness on voting. He had done this during the last assembly elections too.