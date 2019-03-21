Home States Karnataka

Man tours state on motorcycle to spread awareness on voting

 A man has been travelling across the state on his motorcycle to create awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj S Kallusakkare showing a pamphlet of voter awareness in Shivamogga on Wednesday | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  A man has been travelling across the state on his motorcycle to create awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Basavaraj S Kallusakkare, chief convenor of Samartha Kannadigaru — a Bengaluru-based organisation — who started travelling from Bengaluru, has arrived in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

Kallusakkare said that he has toured 20 districts so far and travelled about 4,000 km. He is planning to cover 10 more districts by the end of the month before heading back to Bengaluru. “I started my journey from Bengaluru on February 24. I am visiting district and taluk headquarters and villages to appeal to people to exercise their franchise without fail,” he said.

Riding his Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, which is decked with slogans highlighting the importance of not only voting but donation of blood and protecting the environment also, Kallusakkare visits gram panchayat offices, government schools and colleges to appeal to voters,  so that 100 per cent voter turnout is ensured. 

“I have been receiving an overwhelming response not only in urban areas but in villages too. I will travel another 3,000 kms to cover the rest of the state,” he said.Kallusakkare said it is not the first time he is creating awareness on voting. He had done this during the last assembly elections too. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election awareness bike tour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp