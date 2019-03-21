Home States Karnataka

Not interested in contesting from Bangalore South: Ramalinga Reddy  

Congress has never won a parliamentary seat in Bangalore South for the past 38 years.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress has never won a parliamentary seat in Bangalore South for the past 38 years. When asked if he would contest from Bangalore South as Congress candidate, BTM MLA Ramalinga Reddy said, “no.” There has been a lot of talk within the Congress circles that Ramalinga Reddy alone can win Bangalore South for the Congress, but Reddy said, “I have never desired to go to the parliament. I am not interested.’’

If one goes by historical records, R Gundu Rao from Congress won the seat and was MP from Bangalore South in 1989 for a little over a year and half but since then, Congress never won this seat. Two of the Congress candidates who came closest to (late) Mr Ananth Kumar are M Krishnappa and Krishna Byre Gowda — both present MLAs. 

Now, as the Congress is desperately looking for winnable candidates, the talk is that Reddy tops the list, as Congress considers him the most winnable of all candidates, even better than Priya Krishna — the Congress candidate who recently lost Govindrajnagar elections.

TAGS
Ramalinga Reddy   Lok Sabha elections 2019

