Rural engineering students to now be connected with mentors in Karnataka

Published: 21st March 2019 07:25 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: College Connect, a pilot programme to connect mentors from the industry with engineering students from rural and backward areas was launched in city today. The programme was initiated with overwhelming support from industry leaders to enable the youth to get sustained mentorship and acquire the required skill set to face global challenges in a disruptive age.

The motto of the mission is to strengthen demographic dividend of the young and energetic youth and mould them to become global leaders. The Bangalore chapter, launched by Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT & ST, is the first of its kind in Karnataka. Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “Data is wealth and in today’s day and age with an abundance of free data, there is an urgent need for a mentor-mentee relationship.

This initiative will help students in rural areas address problems pertaining to soft skills and will give them exposure to become job-ready.” College Connect will facilitate connecting industry mentors to educational institutes, especially engineering colleges in Karnataka, through its mentor- mentee programme. Select mentors will be invited to one of the colleges in Karnataka and after a mentor-mentee session, will select their mentees. Following this step, these mentors will identify a few more mentors for about 15 mentees.

