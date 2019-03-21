Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP banks big time on Modi factor, national issues

 Like in 2014, BJP is banking on brand Modi to better its tally in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Like in 2014, BJP is banking on brand Modi to better its tally in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Its well-oiled election fighting machinery and differences in the rival coalition camp may help the party, but differences in its district units and anti-incumbency factor working against some of its MPs may be a cause for concern for the BJP.

According to BJP leaders, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election and nothing else matters. The party strategy too will be centered around Modi’s strong leadership and stand taken on national issues. Network at booth level and assistance from RSS functionaries will help spread the positive message among voters that helps create the much-needed perception about the party and leadership while portraying the opposition as weak and fragmented.

Strong presence on the social media works as a force-multiplier. “Modi is the only factor, so much so that even candidates do not matter much. People will vote for Modi like they did in 2014,” a BJP leader said.The combined opposition consolidating minority and other backward classes’ votes will be a challenge for BJP. Besides, there will also be the concern over Congress-JD(S) strategy to split BJP’s Lingayat vote base, especially in North Karnataka.

“All these issues, including caste calculations and family politics will become irrelevant when the national issues take centre-stage. There is a strong Modi wave and we are confident of winning more seats,” said senior BJP leader C T Ravi. In 2014, the party had won 17 out of 28 seats and lost in Ballari during 2018 by-polls.“Protecting its Lingayat vote base in North Karnataka and ensuring that party leaders do not make self-goals by their irresponsible statements, will be a challenge for BJP,” said political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp