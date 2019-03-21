Karnataka BJP banks big time on Modi factor, national issues

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like in 2014, BJP is banking on brand Modi to better its tally in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Its well-oiled election fighting machinery and differences in the rival coalition camp may help the party, but differences in its district units and anti-incumbency factor working against some of its MPs may be a cause for concern for the BJP.

According to BJP leaders, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election and nothing else matters. The party strategy too will be centered around Modi’s strong leadership and stand taken on national issues. Network at booth level and assistance from RSS functionaries will help spread the positive message among voters that helps create the much-needed perception about the party and leadership while portraying the opposition as weak and fragmented.

Strong presence on the social media works as a force-multiplier. “Modi is the only factor, so much so that even candidates do not matter much. People will vote for Modi like they did in 2014,” a BJP leader said.The combined opposition consolidating minority and other backward classes’ votes will be a challenge for BJP. Besides, there will also be the concern over Congress-JD(S) strategy to split BJP’s Lingayat vote base, especially in North Karnataka.

“All these issues, including caste calculations and family politics will become irrelevant when the national issues take centre-stage. There is a strong Modi wave and we are confident of winning more seats,” said senior BJP leader C T Ravi. In 2014, the party had won 17 out of 28 seats and lost in Ballari during 2018 by-polls.“Protecting its Lingayat vote base in North Karnataka and ensuring that party leaders do not make self-goals by their irresponsible statements, will be a challenge for BJP,” said political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy.