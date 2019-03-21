Home States Karnataka

SSLC examinations kick off in Karnataka on Thursday

 The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations are all set to begin from Thursday with the first language paper across the State.

BENGALURU:  The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations are all set to begin from Thursday with the first language paper across the State. Over 8,41,666 students are appearing for the exams this year, and the Karnataka Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has taken all security measures under the secured examination system to conduct the exams without any hurdles.  Strict security arrangements will be given to this year’s examination keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The examinations which are beginning on March 21 will conclude on April 4. It will be held at 2,847 centres across the state. Officials said this year there is an increase by 3,578 candidates compared to previous year. Highest number of students registered are from Bengaluru South with 65,451 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

Meanwhile, the least number of students are from Coorg with 7,240 students, followed by Sirsi with 9,736 students and Uttara Kannada with 9,766 students. Of this, 4,651 are especially-abled children and the department has given relaxation to these candidates in choosing a subject. In some cases instead of Mathematics and Sciences, another subject has given an option.

