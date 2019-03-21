West Nile Virus: Fear grips Karnataka, health department issues circular  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) Virus scare, the state is now gripped with fear of the West Nile Virus (WNV), that claimed a 7-year-old boy’s life in Kerala, on Thursday. Although there has not been a single case of West Nile Fever (WNF) reported in Karnataka, the health department has issued a circular to all district health and family welfare officers regarding the preventive aspects of the fever. Also known as crow fever, this virus is known to be carried by mosquitoes, birds and even crows.

“Fear has increased in the state mainly because Malappuram district is located 150 km from Kerala’s border. In addition, the virus can spread through birds, which includes migratory birds,” explained a health officer.The department of health has decided to monitor the surveillance of bird sanctuaries around the Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary. A senior health official of the Department of Health said, talks are being held with the Directorate of Animal Husbandry on the instructions of the Union Health Department regarding measures to be taken to prevent the disease.

The department has also ordered districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada to be more alert as they are close to Kerala. “There is no need to panic. All prevention measures will be taken,” Sajjan Shetty, Joint Director, Department of National Disease Control (NVBPC) said.

Carriers of virus

Primarily a mosquito-borne zoonotic disease, it is caused by a flavivirus, which is a genus of viruses in the family Flaviviridae. It is found in arthropods, ticks and mosquitoes. This virus is related to viruses that cause Japanese Encephalitis, yellow fever and St Louis encephalitis. Humans most often are infected by mosquito bites. Till date, no human-to-human transmission of WNV has taken place. Infection with WNV is either asymptomatic (no symptoms) in around 80 per cent of infected people, or can lead to West Nile fever or severe West Nile disease.

No specific treatment

According to doctors, there is no specific treatment. Vaccine is not available for human use hence raising awareness among the population about the risk factors and educating the public about prevention measures help reduce infection in human population, the circular from the department said.

Symptoms

The incubation period (period between exposure to an infection and the appearance of the first symptoms) of WN fever is usually 3 to 14 days.“Fever, headache, tiredness, body ache, nausea, vomiting, skin rash (on the trunk of the body) and swollen lymph glands, are some of the symptoms of contracting WNV,” said the circular from the department.Also, severe disease such as WN encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of brain and surrounding tissues) show symptoms of headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, tremors, coma, convolutions, muscle weakness and paralysis.