24-year-old rescued from Dharwad debris after 60 hours of collapse

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: It was nothing less than a miracle when a 24-year old Sangmesh Ramangouda was pulled out alive under the debris of the fallen building in Dharwad on Friday morning, 60 hours after the collapse.

The rescue teams have reportedly heard voices under the debris, speeding up operation in the area.

Sangmesh Ramangouda, 24, from Saundatti taluk of Belagavi was a JDS party worker and he was at the party office on the first floor when the incident occurred. Hungry and shocked he spent three nights in a tiny place with tonnes of cement above his head.

Speaking to TNIE, Sangmesh said that God is great and he was rescued at the moment when he had lost all hope of living.

There was cheer and applause when Sangmesh was rescued. He waved and thanked the crowd and rescue team. Doctors attending on Sangmesh said that he has been given first aid and water.

"There are no major injuries. However he is shocked and also informed the rescue teams about possibilities of a couple being alive nearby as he has heard their screams till morning," said a rescue team member.