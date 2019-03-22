Home States Karnataka

24-year-old rescued from Dharwad debris after 60 hours of collapse

The rescue teams have reportedly heard voices under the debris, speeding up operation in the area. 

Published: 22nd March 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sangmesh Ramangouda at hospital (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD:  It was nothing less than a miracle when a 24-year old Sangmesh Ramangouda was pulled out alive under the debris of the fallen building in Dharwad on Friday morning, 60 hours after the collapse.

The rescue teams have reportedly heard voices under the debris, speeding up operation in the area. 

Sangmesh Ramangouda, 24, from Saundatti taluk of Belagavi was a JDS party worker and he was at the party office on the first floor when the incident occurred. Hungry and shocked he spent three nights in a tiny place with tonnes of cement above his head.

Speaking to TNIE, Sangmesh said that God is great and he was rescued at the moment when he had lost all hope of living. 

There was cheer and applause when Sangmesh was rescued. He waved and thanked the crowd and rescue team. Doctors attending on Sangmesh said that he has been given first aid and water. 

"There are no major injuries. However he is shocked and also informed the rescue teams about possibilities of a couple being alive nearby as he has heard their screams till morning," said a rescue team member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp