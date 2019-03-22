Home States Karnataka

Age no bar for these SSLC candidates  

Age is no bar for some candidates who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations. 

Published: 22nd March 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Age is no bar for some candidates who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations. Interestingly, their reason for appearing for the exams differed, with some taking the exams to get a driving license, while others wanting to get the pass certificate to make certain document; there were further others who just had the simple goal of clearing their exams and getting a SSLC certificate.

Vijay Kumar, a 30-year-old hair stylist, never thought that getting an SSLC certificate was important in life. After working as a hair stylist for a private fashion company for more than a decade, he has now decided to take SSLC exams this year. Speaking about his sudden interest Vijay Kumar said, “Recently I started getting job offers from abroad and that is when I realised that SSLC certificate is important. Those who are offering jobs are seeking a basic education certificate. Even to get a passport I need a certificate.” Vijay Kumar says he is confident of clearing the exams.

Thousiff Ahmmed, a 27-year-old Arabic teacher at a private school discontinued his schooling after class 5 and joined a Madrasa. “After learning Arabic there I became a teacher at a private school in the city. I enrolled for SSLC exams as a private candidate because I feel that I should get some basic education,” said Thousiff.

He attended regular classes with class 10 students at the school where he is teaching. “Being a teacher, it is important for me to get qualified. After this I will enrol for PU also,” he added.Swamy, a 40-year-old small-scale entrepreneur, wants to get a driving license. Even though he has known driving since 18, he was unable to get one as it is mandatory to have a Class 10 pass certificate. Swamy said he prepared for the exams on his own. 

