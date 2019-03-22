Ambareesh fans draw road map for Sumalatha’s Mandya victory 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after Sumalatha Ambareesh took part in a mammoth roadshow in Mandya, Ambareesh fan clubs have now drawn a road map to keep the tempo going till the polling day.Other than having their own social media teams to counter opposition parties, at least 50,000 fans will move in groups in 2,030 booths to reach out to nearly 16 lakh voters across Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. The fan clubs are from 916 villages.

Ambareesh Fans’ Association president Somashekar said there are at least 50 lakh registered Ambareesh fans from the state and one crore from across the globe. He, however, added that Ambareesh fans from other pats of the state have been told not to come to Mandya. “We want them to appeal to voters for Sumalatha over phone calls and actively work for her victory,” Somashekar added.

Interestingly, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that though they are not worried about Ambareesh fans, the fans cannot be treated as non entity because they can make an impact and influence voters.Somashekar added that Congress and Raitha Sangha workers supporting Sumalatha is another boost for the independent candidate.

A Congress worker said, “We are consciously supporting Sumalatha to save Congress in Mandya district.” He added that Congressmen surrendering and supporting JD(S), out of political compulsions, will only erode the Congress base in Mandya district.