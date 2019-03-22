BJP plays patience in Mandya, Bangalore South 

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four out of the seven seats where the BJP has withheld the names of its candidates, are scheduled to go to polls on April 18, the first of two phases in Karnataka. Despite running short of time, the BJP has decided to keep the guessing game on for Mandya, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Kolar from Old Mysuru region. While the party has a strong probable candidate in Bangalore South in Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the party has failed to arrive at a decision on where it stands in the battle for Mandya.

Hunt for fresh face

After much deliberation, Tejaswini expressed her willingness to contest from Bangalore South. Leaders like R Ashoka and V Somanna have also been accompanying her on various temple and mutt visits, in the hopes of her name being announced for the seat once held by her husband, former Union minister Ananth Kumar.

The high command as well as a section of the state leadership, however, has a different approach towards the seat, going by party insiders. In the absence of Ananth Kumar, a few state leaders are looking at the possibility of giving a Vokkaliga candidate an opportunity here. The high command is also considering doing away with Ananth Kumar’s legacy and making way for a new face.

“Many big names, including Sudha Murty and Rohini Nilekani, have been approached. The high command has larger plans for this seat,” said a confidante of state unit president BS Yeddyurappa. Others in the party believe that the BJP is waiting to see who they are up against from the Congress-JD(S) combine in the constituency, that has a huge Brahmin and Vokkaliga presence.

Mandya dilemma

In Mandya, the massive support Sumalatha Ambareesh has been receiving from Congress workers, unabashedly defying their party diktat, has put the BJP’s plans to back her campaign on the backfoot. Her increasing association with Congress workers, BJP insiders feel, may not suit the saffron party’s plans. But leaders who are looking at Sumalatha’s candidature as an opportunity to defeat the Congress-JD(S) combine, are batting heavily for her.

In fact, fielding a candidate, party insiders believe, may sabotage any chances of roping in a victorious Sumalatha if the NDA returns to power. “The decision is between fielding a candidate and then withdrawing, or completely backing Sumalatha, and is expected to be clear in a day or two,” said a BJP functionary.The problem of plenty is delaying the candidate name from Kolar, while CP Yogeshwar’s reluctance to contest from Bangalore Rural has compelled the party to put the seat on hold. Yogeshwar is said to be batting for his daughter to contest from the seat instead.