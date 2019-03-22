Deve Gowda to compete in polls from Karnataka's Tumkur

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The suspense is finally over, Gowda has chosen Tumkur. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced this on Friday and said he would announce his candidature on Saturday. But it is still not over as the party unit in Bengaluru North is still lobbying hard to get Deve Gowda to contest from their constituency.

But finally Gowda's choice is clear and he has spoken about his preference to contest from Tumkur.

Kumaraswamy was here to address the party workers said that the Congress-JDS coalition candidates will campaign across the state by highlighting the development works being taken up since his government has come to the power.



He expressed his displeasure against those targeting his family and the coalition government by airing baseless statements. He asked, "what mistake have our family done against the people of the state.''

There have been reports in large sections of the media targeting the "JDS' dynastic politics," though most of the senior leaders across the nation have promoted their families.

"We did not field the two grandsons of Deve Gowda to enjoy the power and protect the assets, but because people in both constituencies' wanted youths to contest. We should have brought them into politics much earlier," he rued

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, HD Kumaraswamy said the people should understand the `minimum,' contribution of Narendra Modi for the state and vote. He also urged the people not to support the leaders who allegedly indulged in caste and religion based politics.

The need of the hour is to save the country from communal forces he opined. He objected strongly to the union finance minister Arun Jaitley's criticism that the state government was not extending support to the prime minister's Kisan Samman scheme, by saying that the union government has completely failed to protect the interest of the farmers.