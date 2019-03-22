Farmer association moves Karnataka HC for proper execution of PM Fasal Bima Yojana

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha has moved the High Court accusing the state and Centre of “betraying farmers by not paying the compensation” under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for loss of crops due to drought. Hearing a public interest litigation filed by the sangha, represented by Yadgir district convenor Mallanagoud Pariwan, a division bench of acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued notices to the secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; chief secretary, Government of Karnataka, and secretary, Department of Agriculture, in this regard.

Seeking directions to the state and Centre to take steps to prevent farmer suicides in Karnataka and ensure prompt compensation to families of farmers who commit suicide, the petitioner asked the court to issue directions to the state government to immediately constitute a ‘Special Commission on Farmers’ to provide an institutional mechanism to ensure protection from indebtedness for distressed farmers.

The petitioner also prayed to the court to order the state and Centre to take all necessary steps and immediately disburse crop insurance to insured farmers in all taluks of Karnataka which have been declared as drought affected and also the payment of compensation for delay. The petitioner also sought directions to the state government to frame a ‘Comprehensive plan to prevent farmers suicide’ and a ‘Comprehensive compensation, relief and rehabilitation policy’ for families of farmers who committed suicide.

Further Investigations

The petitioner has sought the court’s directions to constitute a high-level committee to conduct an enquiry into key aspects of the PMFBY scheme, especially on the premium rates, the fixation of threshold yields, the crop-cutting experiment process and the settlement of claims.