Karnataka minister CS Shivalli passes away at 58

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Municipal Administration Minister of Karnataka CS Shivalli died of a cardiac arrest in Hubballi on Friday. He was 58-year-old.

As per family sources, Shivalli collapsed at the residence around 12 noon. A doctor from KIMS was called upon to revive him but was taken to Lifeline hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Three times MLA from Kundgol constituency from Dharwad district, Shivalli was serving his first time as a minister. A strong Kuruba leader, Shivalli is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.