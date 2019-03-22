Home States Karnataka

Dharwad building collapse: Kumaraswamy refrains from announcing compensation

The chief minister visited the spot where the building caved in  and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday talked tough on the under-construction building collapse, saying none responsible for the tragedy will be spared “however influential they are”.
But he refrained from announcing compensation for the kin of the deceased and injured as the election code of conduct is in force.

The chief minister visited the spot where the building caved in and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations. Top officials coordinating rescue work with the NDRF team briefed Kumaraswamy on the efforts made to save lives and  provide treatment to the injured. 

Later, Kumaraswamy told reporters that he has been informed that sub-standard construction material might be the reason for the collapse of the building. He, however, hailed the “alertness” of the district administration and the prompt rescue and relief measures.“I was shocked when the chief secretary brought to my notice the collapse of the five-storey building. I immediately instructed the officer to ensure support for rescue operations...”, he said.

The chief minister expressed his helplessness about announcing any compensation saying he was bound by the election code of conduct. But, he said he instructed the chief secretary and the district administration to offer a fair compensation. The local administration has announced Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. Based on the guidelines, the state government would announce more, Kumaraswamy said.

CM says govt open to higher level probe
On the inquiry over the tragedy, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the district administration has already ordered for magisterial inquiry over the incident, but the government is also open for the higher level probe, if necessary. He, however, reassured that the probe would be impartial and no one would be spared.

