Nine Karnataka youth killed in road accident near Sindagi

 The accident happened while the group of nine was returning home after a two-day tour to Goa. 

Published: 22nd March 2019 12:05 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA (BIJAPUR): As many as nine youngsters of the same village were killed and two others injured in an accident in the wee hours of Friday at Chikkasindagi near Sindagi. 

All the deceased are between the age of 25 to 32 years and hails from Chittapur village in Kalburagi. The accident happened while the group was returning home after a two-day tour to Goa. 

It is said that all the nine were in an intoxicated state and their cruiser hit a canter, killing all of them on the spot.

The deceased are Sagar (25), Guru (32), Ambareesh (28), Srinath (30), Chandpasha (24), Shakir (25), Yonus (30), Ajim (26),  Mangsabh (29). 

The driver and cleaner of the canter have suffered injures and have been rushed to the government hospital in Sindagi. 

The case has been registered in Sindagi Police Station.

