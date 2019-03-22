Undecided allies leave aspirants in lurch in Karnataka

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Thursday evening released names of 21 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka but coalition partners — Congress and JD(S) — are still dilly-dallying. While the Congress — with 20 constituencies according to the seat-sharing formula — is awaiting high command’s nod, the JD(S) with just 8 seats is still struggling to find candidates. The delay in announcing the names is now impacting aspirants who are running out of time to kickstart campaigns.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has addressed two rallies in Karnataka but not a single candidate has been named so far officially. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda proudly announced the names of his grandsons Nikhil Kumar and Prajwal Revanna as candidates for Mandya and Hassan seats respectively but the party is yet to come out with an official list of candidates.

While Gowda’s grandsons have started campaigns in their respective constituencies, Gowda himself hasn’t been able to make up his mind over his choice of seat. Other aspirants of the JD(S) are awaiting announcement of the list restlessly. In seats like Udupi-Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada, the party is scrambling to find candidates. Such is the desperation for the JD(S) that it is now willing to borrow candidates from the Congress.

“It is too late now to reshuffle seats between the two parties but there are still possibilities of borrowing and lending candidates,” said a senior Congress leader. JD(S) is looking to borrow Congress’ Pramod Madhwaraj in Udupi and a candidate suggested by Revenue Minister RV Deshpande in Uttara Kannada. But the “borrowing business” comes with a catch. “JD(S) will be willing to borrow a Congress candidate if the Congress is also willing to field a JD(S) candidate on their ticket,” said a JD(S) party worker indicating that Mysore-Kodagu could be one such seat.

The Congress was to release the list of its candidates on March 16. “Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 18. There were aspersions that announcing list may lead to some disappointment that could hamper Rahul’s visit. After the March 18 visit, Rahul was busy with campaigning in other states and hasn’t had the time to approve the list,” said a Congress minister in Karnataka.

The delay in announcing the list has cost the Congress. Finding candidates for seats like Bangalore South and Dakshina Kannada has now become difficult with eligible probables not having enough time to build favour among the electors.

In Bangalore South, the Congress was keen on fielding former MLA Priya Krishna. But the delay in announcing the candidate list has made its probable candidate unsure of contesting. AICC working committee member and Congress’ legislature party chief Siddaramaiah will be in New Delhi on Friday to take part in the screening committee meeting followed by the Central Election Committee meeting. A list is expected to be released post the meetings.