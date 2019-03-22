Home States Karnataka

Undecided allies leave aspirants in lurch in Karnataka

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has addressed two rallies in Karnataka but not a single candidate has been named so far officially. 

Published: 22nd March 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

While the Congress will fight from 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the junior partner in the coalition — JD(S) — will field candidates in 8 seats | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Thursday evening released names of 21 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka but coalition partners — Congress and JD(S) — are still dilly-dallying. While the Congress — with 20 constituencies according to the seat-sharing formula — is awaiting high command’s nod, the JD(S) with just 8 seats is still struggling to find candidates. The delay in announcing the names is now impacting aspirants who are running out of time to kickstart campaigns. 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has addressed two rallies in Karnataka but not a single candidate has been named so far officially. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda proudly announced the names of his grandsons Nikhil Kumar and Prajwal Revanna as candidates for Mandya and Hassan seats respectively but the party is yet to come out with an official list of candidates.

While Gowda’s grandsons have started campaigns in their respective constituencies, Gowda himself hasn’t been able to make up his mind over his choice of seat. Other aspirants of the JD(S) are awaiting announcement of the list restlessly. In seats like Udupi-Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada, the party is scrambling to find candidates. Such is the desperation for the JD(S) that it is now willing to borrow candidates from the Congress. 

“It is too late now to reshuffle seats between the two parties but there are still possibilities of borrowing and lending candidates,” said a senior Congress leader. JD(S) is looking to borrow Congress’ Pramod Madhwaraj in Udupi and a candidate suggested by Revenue Minister RV Deshpande in Uttara Kannada. But the “borrowing business” comes with a catch. “JD(S) will be willing to borrow a Congress candidate if the Congress is also willing to field a JD(S) candidate on their ticket,” said a JD(S) party worker indicating that Mysore-Kodagu could be one such seat. 

The Congress was to release the list of its candidates on March 16. “Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 18. There were aspersions that announcing list may lead to some disappointment  that could hamper Rahul’s visit. After the March 18 visit, Rahul was busy with campaigning in other states and hasn’t had the time to approve the list,” said a Congress minister in Karnataka. 

The delay in announcing the list has cost the Congress. Finding candidates for seats like Bangalore South and Dakshina Kannada has now become difficult with eligible probables not having enough time to build favour among the electors.

In Bangalore South, the Congress was keen on fielding former MLA Priya Krishna. But the delay in announcing the candidate list has made its probable candidate unsure of contesting. AICC working committee member and Congress’ legislature party chief Siddaramaiah will be in New Delhi on Friday to take part in the screening committee meeting followed by the Central Election Committee meeting. A list is expected to be released post the meetings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp