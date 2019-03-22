Umesh Jadhav resignation: Voters complain, Speaker to hear parties on Monday 

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav’s resignation issue took a new turn with a few voters from the constituency lodging a complaint with Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who said that he has fixed March 25 to hear out all the parties. He told The New Indian Express that since voters have lodged a complaint, it is necessary to give them an opportunity to participate in the hearing, and Jadhav can also submit his explanation in this regard.

Ramesh Kumar said that it is an open hearing, and any person can participate in the proceedings. Copies of the voters’ complaint and other documents can also be obtained from his office, he added. The Speaker said that he cannot take any decision in a hurry, and wants to consult an advocate as such a thing has not happened anywhere in the country.

With voters coming into the picture, it is going to set a precedent. He clarified that he was not under pressure from either side.On March 4, Jadhav had visited the Speaker’s residence and submitted his resignation, and later joined the BJP.