Home States Karnataka

Umesh Jadhav resignation: Voters complain, Speaker to hear parties on Monday 

Ramesh Kumar said that it is an open hearing, and any person can participate in the proceedings.

Published: 22nd March 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR:  Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav’s resignation issue took a new turn with a few voters from the constituency lodging a complaint with Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who said that he has fixed March 25 to hear out all the parties. He told The New Indian Express that since voters have lodged a complaint, it is necessary to give them an opportunity to participate in the hearing, and Jadhav can also submit his explanation in this regard.

Ramesh Kumar said that it is an open hearing, and any person can participate in the proceedings. Copies of the voters’ complaint and other documents can also be obtained from his office, he added. The Speaker said that he cannot take any decision in a hurry, and wants to consult an advocate as such a thing has not happened anywhere in the country.

With voters coming into the picture, it is going to set a precedent. He clarified that he was not under pressure from either side.On March 4, Jadhav had visited the Speaker’s residence and submitted his resignation, and later joined the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umesh Jadhav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp