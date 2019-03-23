14 killed in two accidents in Karnataka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA, MANDYA : As many as 14 people lost their lives in two road accidents in Mandya and Vijayapura districts on Friday.In one incident, a group of nine friends, who were returning after celebrating Holi in Goa, died on the spot when their multi-utility vehicle rammed into a Canter on National Highway -50 at Chikkasindagi near Sindagi in the wee hours on Friday. Four others were injured in the accident.

All the deceased, aged between 25 and 32 years, hailed from Chittapur village near Kalaburagi. The deceased are Sagar (25), Guru (32), Ambareesh (28), Srinath (30), Chandpasha (24), Shakir (25), Yonus (30), Ajim (26) and Mangsabh (29).

According to sources, all the nine, including the driver, were inebriated. It is said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the Canter. The driver, cleaner and two others who were inside the Canter suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered at Sindagi Police station.

In another accident, five people were killed on the spot after a passenger autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a tipper lorry near Shankanahalli on Nagamangala-KR Pet road in the district on Friday.

The deceased are Kumar (42) of Sukhadhare village, Arasamma (40) of Kalenahalli, Satish (40) and Boralinga (40), all from Mandya district and Suresh from Tamil Nadu.Nagamangala town police have registered a case.