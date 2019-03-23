Dharwad building collapse: After gloom, saviours and survivors bring cheer 

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: It was cheer and joy intercepted with anxiety at the tragedy site at Kumareshwar Nagar in Dharwad on Friday after rescue teams managed to pull out four people alive from under the debris of a collapsed commercial complex. Though the day began on a grim note after rescue teams pulled out the body of Subbanna Dindalkoppa (68), they managed to bring first survivor of the day by 9.30 am.

The rescue teams managed to reach out to a couple - Dilip Kukare (43) and his wife Sangeeta (33) - and rescued them around 2.30 pm. Towards the evening, the rescuers brought out Honnamma (45) from under the rubble. The teams and the anxious general public clapped and welcomed the survivors. So far, 15 bodies have been removed and six people have been rescued since Thursday morning. The rescue teams estimated that another five people who are reported missing since the tragedy struck, could still be under the debris.

Sangamesh, who was rescued in the morning, informed the team of the location of Dilip Kokare and Sangeeta. The rescue was expedited, but Dilip refused to come out without his wife who was injured in her leg. The rescue teams gave equipment to Dilip who was able to cut the rods which were between him and his wife.