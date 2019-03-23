Dharwad building collapse: Buried for 72 hours with wife, man insists on her rescue

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: Displaying exceptional determination, and care for his wife, a man not only boosted her morale throughout the 72 hours that they were trapped under the debris, he even refused to be rescued unless she was pulled out first. Dilip Kokare (43) and Sangeeta (33), who work as construction labourers, had got buried under the rubble when the under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday.

The couple, residents of T Rajendra Nagar in Nigadi village in Dharwad, were separated by a pillar when the structure came crashing down. Sangeeta injured her leg and was unable to move. But Dilip did not lose his presence of mind and kept motivating her not to lose hope. All through the agonising 72 hours, he talked to her about their fond memories, their four children and dreams for the future.

“My biggest concern was that Sangeeta should not become unconscious, as she was feeling thirsty and hungry. I ignored my hunger as I was determined to take her out of the debris. As I continued speaking with her, I also tried to do anything that could help us move away from the rubble,” Dilip said. “On Friday morning, I heard rescue personnel. We were relieved as someone had heard us. When they asked me to come out, I refused as I did not want to leave Sangeeta behind. The rescue team provided me with tools and drilled a hole in the pillar to rescue my wife,” he added.

Being a construction worker, Dilip did not waste any time after learning that Sangeeta was safe. He pulled off a small rod from the rubble and started removing the cement in his wife’s direction. He also picked up large stones to make his way towards her. But as the wreckage kept falling on them, he could not pull themselves to safety.

Dilip and Sangeeta got married 10 years ago and has been working as construction labourers in Hubballi, Dharwad and other cities. A few years ago, a part of a slab fell on them during the construction of a house, and the two were stuck for a few hours. During the ordeal this week, Dilip kept reminding his wife that this would pass as well and they would be free soon.

All 4 Building owners arrested

All the four owners of the building, who were absconding, were arrested on Friday.

Four more rescued

It was cheer and joy intercepted with anxiety at the tragedy site after rescue teams pulled out four people alive from under the debris.