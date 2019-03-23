Home States Karnataka

Diarygate: Yeddyurappa rubbishes Congress charges, threatens legal action

Rejecting all allegations against him levelled by the Congress based on his alleged entries in a diary from 2009, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa threatened the party of a defamation suit.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Rejecting all allegations against him levelled by the Congress based on his alleged entries in a diary from 2009, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa threatened the party of a defamation suit. 

A day after the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala at a press conference in New Delhi accused Yeddyurappa of paying Rs 1,800 crore to various leaders of the BJP based on handwritten entries in a diary that the Congress said belonged to the former CM. The 76-year-old BJP leader called the diary and its contents fake.

“Absolute nonsense, disgusting & desperate efforts by @INCIndia to release such fake diary, prove it at the earliest or face defamation case. (SIC)” BS Yeddyurappa said on his twitter handle. He later issued a statement claiming that the diary Congress was referring to had already been found to be forged in an Income Tax department investigation.

Calling the issue a “closed chapter,” Yeddyurappa accused the Congress of planting the story in the media to gain political mileage in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I-T department officials have already probed the issue to find that the documents and signatures and handwritten notes are forged ones,” Yeddyurappa added.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Congress on Friday evening released a set of documents claiming to be photocopies of the diary entries allegedly made by Yeddyurappa.

The notes show entries of money paid and received from various leaders of the party at the state and national level.

Names of those who allegedly received money from Yeddyurappa include Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Murali Manohar Joshi and L K Advani.

The Karnataka BJP’s social media team took to their accounts to accuse the Congress of creating and promoting fake documents. 

The unit even put up documents with Yeddyurappa’s signatures, drawing comparisons to those in the alleged diary in an attempt to prove that the signatures were not his.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yeddyurappa Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp