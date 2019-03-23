Home States Karnataka

Give us water, bring irrigation project: Farmer from Chitradurga  

Water woes haunt Pradeep Naik, a farmer from Holalkere town, every day.

Farmers in Holalkere have spent most of their money buying tanker water | D Hemanth

HOLALKERE, CHITRADURGA: Water woes haunt Pradeep Naik, a farmer from Holalkere town, every day. He has a small holding of four acres of land, in which he has been growing arecanut and maize. However, due to water scarcity, he has been spending most of his money in buying tanker water.

“The governments must work in the interest of farmers. After water in Vani Vilas Sagar dam dried up, the government did not come up with alternative plans. The government should have checked why water was declining in the dam. Many unauthorised check dams were constructed over Vedavathi river upstreams of Vani Vilas Sagar dam causing imbalance in the region,” Naik said.

“Holalkere today has remained a semi-Western Ghats area for namesake. Today, we are paying close to `5,000 for tanker water as we have to save arecanut trees, of which some are 30 years old or more. Most of the farmers are finding it difficult to meet their water needs and are still many months away from monsoon,” he added.

“We had H Anjaneya from Holalkere as a minister in the previous Congress government. However, the town did not get any benefits even after that. Likewise, leaders from other parties are too busy with politics, and aren’t thinking of solving farmers’ issues. Politicians promised us water after the completion of Upper Bhadra Project, but parts of Chitradurga will get water only if there is surplus amount of water available in the dam,” he explained.

