Now, SSLC squad members will be frisked too

Not just students, even squad members working for the ongoing Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (SSLC) will have to go through a rigorous check by the examination centre chief, to ensure they are not carrying mobile phones inside the examination hall. This direction has been given following the incident on day one of the examinations on Thursday, where a member of the sitting squad team, also an in-charge head master of a high school in Sira taluk in Tumkuru, uploaded a question paper on a WhatsApp group.

Speaking about it, V Sumangala, director KSEEB said, "We have taken all necessary measures to avoid such things from students, it is time to tighten the process for the staff, including squad members."To discuss this, the director has called for a meeting of all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction, through video call on Sunday. "The staff involved in the examination process should be more responsible.

Despite knowing that carrying mobile phones inside the examination hall is not allowed. some continue to do so. Taking this seriously, I have instructed all concerned authorities to carry out a check of each of the staff before letting them inside the hall," said Sumangala.

Squad member suspended

With the question paper being circulated on WhatsApp, and rumours of the paper being leaked, the department of primary secondary education conducted an inquiry. According to the information available from the department, the suspended teacher has been arrested by the jurisdictional police, based on a complaint filed by the department. As per the Karnataka Education Act, he will get three year imprisonment or Rs 5 lakh penalty, and will also lose the job.