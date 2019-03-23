Prajwal Revanna abides by the stars, submits papers at 12.36 pm for Hassan constituency

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: JD(S) candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, filed his nomination papers at the deputy commissioner’s office here on Friday. Prajwal, who was taken out in a procession on a decorated vehicle, took the blessings of his grandfather H D Deve Gowda, father and minister H D Revanna and mother Bhavani by touching their feet before entering the chamber of deputy commissioner and electoral officer to submit the nomination papers.

Thousands of JD(S) workers took part in the rally raising slogans in favour of the Gowda family. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was also present.Revanna, who is known to be a staunch believer of astrology and superstition, swapped two `500 notes with the assistant electoral officer. According to sources, the swapped money was given to the Gowda family by the priest of Mavinakere hill shrine who adviced Revanna to include the money in the deposit while filing of papers.

Prajwal filed the papers at 12.36 pm — an “auspicious” time fixed by an astrologer. Prajwal took oath in the name of home deity Haradanahalli Eshwara before submitting the papers. Revanna and Bhavani instructed Prajwal to take oath facing the north.

Another set of nomination papers were submitted by Deve Gowda as proposer to Prajwal at 2.16 pm.

Earlier, Prajwal visited the temples of Lakshmi Narasimha, Anjaneya, Raghavendra, and Ranganatha and offered a special puja.