Home States Karnataka

Karnataka minister Channabasappa Shivalli collapses, prompt treatment fails to fructify

 Municipal Administration Minister and Kundgol MLA Channabasappa Shivalli passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest in Hubballi on Friday.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Minister C S Shivalli, Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders;

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Municipal Administration Minister and Kundgol MLA Channabasappa Shivalli passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest in Hubballi on Friday. Initial efforts made to save the minister went in vain. He was declared dead at a private hospital in the district. Minister Shivalli is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. He is a three-time MLA and had sworn in as a cabinet minister in Kumaraswamy-led government just three months ago as he was a staunch follower of Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramiah. 

Minister C S Shivalli  | Express

His demise came as a shock to his followers. Shivalli was overviewing search and rescue operations at the collapsed building in Dharwad since the day of the mishap. Though he was not in good health, he could not visit the site. On Friday, a staff at his residential office said while the minister was interacting with people of his constituency, he suddenly developed cold and started shivering. After five minutes, he collapsed and was taken to the restroom. Those with him immediately called the KIMS doctors. 

KIMS director Dr Ramalingappa asked two physicians Dr Durga Prasad Kabadi and Praveen Kusubi to rush to the minister’s residence and he also followed them with KIMS superintendent Dr C Arun Kumar. As they reached within a few minutes, his treatment started but the minister became unresponsive. Initially, the doctors planned to shift him at KIMS hospital but his condition turned critical and it was decided to take him to a nearby private hospital. Their efforts to save the minister did not fructify and he was declared dead by 1.40 pm. 

KIMS Hospital superintendent Arun Kumar said, “We received a call from the minister’s house by 1 pm and we were there at 1.20 pm to attend him. His condition was critical when we reached. He vomited twice before falling unconscious.” Shivalli had undergone a heart surgery a year ago and his health condition did not improve. Recently he was admitted to KIMS Hospital for food poisoning and dehydration. The state government has announced a general holiday on Saturday for schools, colleges and 
government offices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Channabasappa Shivalli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp