Karnataka minister Channabasappa Shivalli collapses, prompt treatment fails to fructify

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Municipal Administration Minister and Kundgol MLA Channabasappa Shivalli passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest in Hubballi on Friday. Initial efforts made to save the minister went in vain. He was declared dead at a private hospital in the district. Minister Shivalli is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. He is a three-time MLA and had sworn in as a cabinet minister in Kumaraswamy-led government just three months ago as he was a staunch follower of Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramiah.

Minister C S Shivalli | Express

His demise came as a shock to his followers. Shivalli was overviewing search and rescue operations at the collapsed building in Dharwad since the day of the mishap. Though he was not in good health, he could not visit the site. On Friday, a staff at his residential office said while the minister was interacting with people of his constituency, he suddenly developed cold and started shivering. After five minutes, he collapsed and was taken to the restroom. Those with him immediately called the KIMS doctors.

KIMS director Dr Ramalingappa asked two physicians Dr Durga Prasad Kabadi and Praveen Kusubi to rush to the minister’s residence and he also followed them with KIMS superintendent Dr C Arun Kumar. As they reached within a few minutes, his treatment started but the minister became unresponsive. Initially, the doctors planned to shift him at KIMS hospital but his condition turned critical and it was decided to take him to a nearby private hospital. Their efforts to save the minister did not fructify and he was declared dead by 1.40 pm.

KIMS Hospital superintendent Arun Kumar said, “We received a call from the minister’s house by 1 pm and we were there at 1.20 pm to attend him. His condition was critical when we reached. He vomited twice before falling unconscious.” Shivalli had undergone a heart surgery a year ago and his health condition did not improve. Recently he was admitted to KIMS Hospital for food poisoning and dehydration. The state government has announced a general holiday on Saturday for schools, colleges and

government offices.