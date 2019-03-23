Home States Karnataka

Udupi-Chikamagalur BJP candidate Shobha declares assets worth Rs 10.48 crore 

Udupi-Chikamagalur BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje, who filed her nomination papers on Friday, has declared assets (movable and immovable) worth Rs 10,48,72,668.

UDUPI : Udupi-Chikamagalur BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje, who filed her nomination papers on Friday, has declared assets (movable and immovable) worth `10,48,72,668. According to the affidavit filed, Shobha has declared that she has movable assets like cash, bank balance, investment in shares, insurance policies, vehicles and gold ornaments worth `7,38,72,668. Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, she had declared that she owns movable and non-movable assets worth `7,20,89,452 (movable assets worth  `5,10,89,452.)​

Shobha, who had declared in 2014 that she owns non-agricultural land worth `2,10,00,000, has now declared that she now owns non-agricultural land worth `10,00,000 only. She owned no residential building in 2014, while she could afford to buy a house in Chikkamaranahalli (Bengaluru) in 2015 by paying `2,07,97,090. The market value of the same property is now `3 crore.

While giving details about her source of income, Shobha mentioned in the affidavit that she drew salary from Lok Sabha for being its member and she got additional income from returns on investments. Shobha has three criminal cases pending against her.  

