Home States Karnataka

Where was Karnataka Congress MLA Ganesh for last three days?

The whereabouts of Kampli MLA J N Ganesh, who is now in judicial custody, for three days has remained a mystery.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA J N Ganesh at the annexe jail ward of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday | Shriram B N

By H M Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The whereabouts of Kampli MLA J N Ganesh, who is now in judicial custody, for three days has remained a mystery. But indications that he was not in either the jail ward of Victoria Hospital or its annexe for those three days until Thursday night became stronger on Friday morning when The New Indian Express visited the ward with permission from the hospital authorities. 

TNIE in a front page article on Friday had reported that Ganesh was not in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail as he was shifted to Victoria Hospital about 10 days back after he complained of health complications. Nor was he in the jail ward of the government-run hospital.  This paper has learnt from reliable hospital sources that Ganesh was brought to the annexe ward of the hospital late on Thursday night. Although hospital authorities kept insisting that Ganesh was not moved out of the wards, interaction with Ganesh, 
after getting due permission from the hospital, indicated something else.

When TNIE asked Ganesh if it would worry him if someone had taken his pictures or videos when he was away, and  handed them over to the opposition party as evidence of violating the judicial custody norms, he simply nodded and remained silent. Again, when questioned whether he realised the implications of the same evidence reaching the court — which has reserved an order on his bail plea — he again remained silent, wearing a worried look.

Ganesh has neither denied nor confirmed that he was not in the jail ward or its annexe for the three days till Thursday night.Security deployed at the hospital confirmed that he was not in its jail ward at least till 7.30 pm when their shift ended, but he was present inside the hospital’s annexe ward when they arrived on Friday morning.

Interestingly, on Wednesday and Thursday when TNIE visited the hospital, only two policemen were deployed, but on Friday morning a posse of four policemen was present, indicating the beefing up due to him being present.Also TNIE observed that Ganesh’s bag in the room where he lay was unopened with a set of clothes kept on another bed, indicating that he had just returned.

And despite the hospital doctors confirming that his ailments required strong medication for another four days, there were no medicines found in the room, nor was the IV set hanging by the bedside with a fresh bottle. A medical file kept on the bed, too, was said to be old, as confirmed by Ganesh.

Ganesh was brought to Victoria Hospital jail ward from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail after being diagnosed with hernia, infection of the urinary tract and chest, and depression. He was arrested last month following the alleged assault on his fellow MLA Anand Singh at a resort near Bidadi where all Congress MLAs were taken to prevent BJP from poaching them. He was suspended by the party following the allegations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress MLA J N Ganesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp