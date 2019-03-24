Home States Karnataka

BJP to support independent candidate Sumalatha in Mandya

Sumalatha, widow of actor-turned-politician M H Ambareesh, decided to contest as an independent after being denied a ticket by the Congress.

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh

Sumalatha Ambareesh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a big boost to independent candidate and actor Sumalatha, the BJP on Saturday announced that it will not field its candidate in Mandya and extend support to her. The party also announced that BBMP corporator S Muniswamy will be its candidate in Kolar to take on seven-time Congress MP K H Muniyappa.The BJP Central Election Committee consisting of Prime Minister  Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah took the decision to support Sumalatha in Mandya. “I welcome the decision whole-heartedly,” said Sumalatha.

The BJP support is likely to make a huge difference to her as she is also hoping to get support from the local rebel Congress workers. “We decided to support her and not field a candidate to avoid split in anti-JDS votes,” said a senior BJP leader.’  “The party strategy is simple; do everything possible to defeat Congress-JDS candidates,” the BJP leader said.

Ticket to BBMP corporator surprises many

Sumalatha had earlier met senior BJP leaders, including BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and ex-CM S M Krishna and sought their support to her candidature. In 2018 bypoll, the BJP candidate in Mandya, Dr Siddaramaiah, had secured around 2.65 lakh votes.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidates for five LS seats including Bangalore South and Bangalore Rural. It had earlier announced its candidates for 21 seats and accommodated 14  sitting MPs.While the party’s decision to give a ticket to first-time Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator Muniswamy has surprised many in Kolar, BJP leaders said it was part of the party’s strategy to give the ticket to an outsider, who can give a tough fight to Muniyappa. 

“My hard work has brought me the ticket,” said Muniswamy. “I am aware of the disarray caused in the constituency by Muniyappa’s misdeeds. I am confident of winning,” he said.

