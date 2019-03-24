Dry lakes say it all in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BIDAR : Summer hit the state early this year, and Bidar district is already presenting quite a grim picture. Dry lakes, empty pitchers, thirsty people and a looming crisis are upon the district. With most lakes going dry, locals and livestock are at the receiving end of the harsh summer.

A cow takes shelter under a leafless tree in Bidar

| pandarinath b

As the district received scanty rainfall during the monsoon, all its five taluks have been declared drought-hit. The government has been working to tackle the water crisis, which may worsen as the weeks go by.

“About 2 tmcft of water in Karanja dam will cater to the needs of Bidar city, Bhalki, Humnabad and Chitgoppa for the next few weeks. The local administration will use water tankers if the dry spell continues,’’ a source said.

Janwada, Markal and Belur lakes are some of the water bodies that have already dried up. Some others like Papnash lake, which have a little water left, continue to support the people in the district. Major crops like soyabean, green gram, black gram, sugarcane and jowar have failed miserably in both kharif and rabi seasons this time.